Oct 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 92.325
Payment Date October 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 435 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0907335599
