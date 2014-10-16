Oct 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 92.325

Payment Date October 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 435 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0907335599

