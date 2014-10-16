Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Guinness Partnership Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling (of which 100 million sterling retained)

Maturity Date October 24,2044

Coupon 4 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswap,equivalent to 4.5 pct 2042 UKT

Payment Date October 24,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1124319002

