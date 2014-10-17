** Drugmaker's shares up 7.3 pct at $365.74
** National Institutes of Health-sponsored study shows
company's eye injection Eylea more effective than rival drugs -
Avastin and Lucentis - from Roche Holding AG
** Drugs were being evaluated in patients with Diabetic
Macular Edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the retina that
in the most severe cases can lead to blindness
** "This positive independent outcome will help further
boost Eylea positioning as a superior treatment for DME compared
to the competition," Roth analyst Joseph Pantginis said
** Data also demonstrated how patients on Eylea required
less-frequent injections and fewer laser treatments against
those on other drugs
** Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 14 pct
this year