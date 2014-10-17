** Drugmaker's shares up 7.3 pct at $365.74

** National Institutes of Health-sponsored study shows company's eye injection Eylea more effective than rival drugs - Avastin and Lucentis - from Roche Holding AG

** Drugs were being evaluated in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the retina that in the most severe cases can lead to blindness

** "This positive independent outcome will help further boost Eylea positioning as a superior treatment for DME compared to the competition," Roth analyst Joseph Pantginis said

** Data also demonstrated how patients on Eylea required less-frequent injections and fewer laser treatments against those on other drugs

** Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 14 pct this year