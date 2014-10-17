** Video streaming service provider's shares down 3.8 pct at $347.87 in late morning trading

** Goldman Sachs slashes price target on stock to $450 from $550, citing company's slower-than-expected new subscriber growth in Q3

** Stock has median price target of $425 - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock plunged as much as 27 pct on Oct. 15 after company's Q3 results showed that it signed up fewer subscribers than forecast as its U.S. growth slowed markedly