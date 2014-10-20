HONG KONG Oct 20 Hong Kong's financial
secretary John Tsang has rebuffed rumours that the pro-democracy
Occupy Central movement, which has brought the city's financial
district to a standstill in recent weeks, might derail a
landmark trading link between Hong Kong and China expected to
launch on October 27.
"I think that the Occupy movement and the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect have no connection," said Tsang, speaking during a
press briefing on Monday in Hong Kong.
"We have put in a lot of work and effort into the planning
of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect since last year, and
many companies have also made many preparations on this matter.
So now we are just waiting for the project to launch."
Tsang gave no indication on an expected launch date, saying,
"We are just waiting for the decision to be made."
The Hong Kong and Shanghai markets have been eagerly
awaiting a formal announcement on the Connect programme. The
link-up will allow international investors to trade Shanghai 'A'
shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange, while mainland
investors will be able to trade Hong Kong 'H' shares via the
Shanghai Stock Exchange, subject to quotas both ways.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)