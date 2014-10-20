Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Airbus Group Finance BV (Airbus)

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date October 29,2029

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.126

Yield 2.194 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 29,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CA CIB, Santander & Unicredit (B&D)

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)&

A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1128224703

