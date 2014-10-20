Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Land Niedersachen (Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date July 7, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points

Reoffer price 100.408

Payment Date October 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Nord LB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 mln euro

when fungible

