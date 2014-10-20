BRIEF-Citron Research's Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC
* Citron Research's Andrew Left says he is flat Tesla right now, "which probably means it will go down" - CNBC
Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Land Niedersachen (Lower Saxony)
Issue Amount 250 million Euro
Maturity Date July 7, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points
Reoffer price 100.408
Payment Date October 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Nord LB
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 750 mln euro
when fungible
* Brigade Capital Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Parker Drilling Co as of March 2 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFwH8r) Further company coverage:
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand