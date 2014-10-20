Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 27, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.405

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Lloyds, RBS, SG CIB,

& Swedbank

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1128148845

