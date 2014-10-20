Oct 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai
International Financial Centre
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2020
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.903
Reoffer yield 4.145 pct
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 year UST
Payment Date October 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BNP PARIBAS, Citi & HSBC
Ratings Baa3(Moody's), BB+ (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)