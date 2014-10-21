Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the

CBA Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.587

Reoffer yield 0.811 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, HSBC, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1129875255

