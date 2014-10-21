Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower World Bank (IBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish krona

Maturity Date June 23, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.396

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total to 3.5 billion

when fungible

Launched under the issuer's Global Debt Issuance

Facility

ISIN XS1078475024

