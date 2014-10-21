Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Schaeffler Holding Finance B.V.
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2021
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 98.576
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 561 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1126486239
144A ISIN XS1126486825
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $475 million
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.25 pct
Spread 482 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2019 UST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Reg S ISIN USN77616AC99
144A ISIN US80626PAC41
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount $675 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2022
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.75 pct
Spread 470 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct 2022 UST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Reg S ISIN USN77616AD72
144A ISIN US80626PAD24
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Citi, Commerzbank, JPMorgan & Unicredit
Listing Luxembourg Euro MTF
Governing Law New York Law
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)