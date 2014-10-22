BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 105.112
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct April 25, 2021 FRTR
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion euro when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0012268290
Parent ISIN FR0011847425
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )