Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp
Reoffer price 99.851
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 78bp
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1130101931
