Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Issue price 99.874

Reoffer price 99.874

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, ING & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1130127571

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)