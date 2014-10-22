Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2017

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.977

Yield 0.135 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 BTNS

Payment Date October 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings AA (S&P) & AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1130057265

