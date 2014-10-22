BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2017
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Yield 0.135 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 BTNS
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings AA (S&P) & AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1130057265
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )