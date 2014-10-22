BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the mid swaps, equivalent to 64.3 basis points
over the Sep 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE0000BHY0A07
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )