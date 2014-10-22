BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor SoFFin
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date January 30, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.8910
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date October 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN US30254WAF68
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )