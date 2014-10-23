Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1130526780

