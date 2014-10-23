Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hanjin International Corp

Guarantor Export Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 88bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

