Oct 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Society of Lloyd's
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date October 30, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.227
Reoffer yield 4.792 pct
Spread 268 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2023 UKT
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS
Ratings A- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing LSE
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1130913558
