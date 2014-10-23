Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cassa del Trentino S.p.A. (Cassa del Trentino)
Guarantor Provincia Autonoma di Trento
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2024
Coupon 1.70 pct
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A3(Moody's)& A(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
