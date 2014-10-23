October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Rhino Bondco SPA (RHINO BONDCO)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2020
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price par
Issue yield 7.25 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 698 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the benchmark
Payment Date October 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas
& Goldman Sachs
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 265 million euro when fungible
ISIN RegS XS1130814145
ISIN - 144A XS1130814574
