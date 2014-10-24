Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Coventry Building Society COVBS Corp
Guarantor Coventry Building Society Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 3, 2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.164
Reoffer yield 0.748 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 36.9 basis points
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, HSBC (B&D), Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA(Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1131109537
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)