BRIEF-American Express Co reports card member loans stats for February
* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end
Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Grand City Properties S.A., Luxembourg
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 95.564
Payment Date October 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc,
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end
NEW YORK, March 15 Managers of top-performing "unconstrained" bond funds have slashed their stakes in U.S. corporate bonds following a monstrous rally, reflecting skepticism that any tax changes enacted under President Donald Trump can drive prices even higher.
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.