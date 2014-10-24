** Gene sequencing company's shares up 5 pct at $5.92

** Reports narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by higher sales of its gene sequencing systems

** Total revenue rise nearly three-fold to $20.6 million and included a $10 million milestone payment from Roche Holding AG

** Company has a deal with a Roche unit to develop instruments and systems based on its DNA-sequencing technology

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen 8 pct this year