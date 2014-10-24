Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points

Payment Date October 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006425922

