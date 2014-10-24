BRIEF-Heritage Insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement
* Heritage insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement
Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Volvofinans Bank
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date October 31, 2016
Coupon 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3-months Stibor + 28 basis points
Payment Date October 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006425922
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial