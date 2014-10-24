Australia shares to open higher on strong commodities; NZ up

March 16 Australian shares were seen opening higher on Thursday as resources stocks were expected to rally, supported by strong commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent or 36 points to 5,818, a 44 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday. Iron ore futures in China surged more than 5 percent on Wednesday as steel prices rose to their strongest in more than thr