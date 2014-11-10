BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
Nov 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million south african rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 100.778
Payment Date November 20,2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 (Selling:1.1875,m+u:0.1875)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.8 billion south african rand when
fungible.
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0994434487
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 15 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.