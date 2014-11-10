Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 800 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN XS1137618069
