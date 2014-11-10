Nov 10 Transocean Ltd, the owner of the
world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said it was likely to
retire additional rigs as the company continued to face pressure
due to slowdown in an oversupplied rig market.
The drilling contractor's shares rose as much as 3 percent
in early trading after the company reported better-than-expected
quarterly results on Monday.
The recent slide in oil prices has weighed on demand
for offshore services as oil and gas producers cut costs.
Day rates for offshore rigs are expected to drop further
over the next few quarters as oil companies shy away from
expensive production.
Analysts believe the offshore industry will remain
over-supplied for the next one to two years, as rigs ordered
during the previous boom hit the sea.
Transocean, which was scheduled to report results last
Thursday, recorded impairment charges of $2.62 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30 due.
The company reported net loss of $2.22 billion, compared
with a profit of $546 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 96 per share, higher than the 89
cents analysts expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Transocean also said it would not pursue a private placement
of shares of Caledonia Offshore Drilling, given the current
market conditions
"(The placement) would have provided the company with
another source of liquidity to address its upcoming debt
maturities," Barclays analyst Harry Mateer said in a note.
The company, however, will report Caledonia as a standalone
entity from the current quarter and maintain the option to
pursue a divestiture later.
"The company will continue to assess the competitiveness of
non-core assets on a case-by-case basis," Chief Executive Steven
Newman said on a conference call.
Transocean's shares were up 1 percent at $29.99 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday, after touching a high of $30.58.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)