BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Land & Housing
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date November 9, 2016
Coupon 3 month libor + 34 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month libor + 34 basis points
Payment Date December 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deuttsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0260625527
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: