** Gambling technology company Playtech slips after Credit Suisse downgrade stock, citing quality of earnings, regulatory risk and lack of share buyback.

** Stock down around 6.6 pct, off the day's lows when they were down 10.3 pct.

** Playtech shares have lost nearly a fifth of their value from their Oct highs on reports that Malaysia's government plans to implement stricter online gambling regulations.

** "Concerns over the closure of the Malaysian online gaming market appear to have focused investors on the uncertainty of unregulated earnings," Credit Suisse says in a note.

** The brokerage cut Playtech's target price to 580 pence from 780 pence and lowered it to "underperform".

