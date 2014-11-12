(Removes reference to placement discount in 3rd bullet point)

** Essentra Plc's shares rise more than 3 pct & is among top FTSE-250 gainers, after company says it will buy specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group for $455 mln.

** The deal, expected to be completed in H1 2015 and to be funded via a placing, marks the supplier of specialty plastic and packaging components' foray into the North American personal healthcare market.

** Essentra says it will place 23.7 mln ordinary shares, about 9.99 pct of its existing issued share capital, and is looking to raise about £160 mln.

** Essentra's shares hit a high of 737p, still short of a mean target price of 832 pence analysts have on its stock according to Reuters data.