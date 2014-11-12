BRIEF-Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AT&T Inc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 4, 2030
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 101.023
Reoffer price 100.173
Yield 1.862 pct
Spread 79 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0260769440
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 4, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.167
Yield 0.562 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0260769382
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 4, 2024
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.055
Reoffer price 99.38
Yield 1.442 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0260769424
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
