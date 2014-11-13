Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank AG (WL Bank)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 102.410

Reoffer price 102.410

Reoffer yield 0.868 pct

Spread minus 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 5.9 basis points

over the 1.0 pct August 15, 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, LBBW & UBS

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euros when fungible

Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A12UGG2

