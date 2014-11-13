BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower WL Bank AG (WL Bank)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.410
Reoffer price 102.410
Reoffer yield 0.868 pct
Spread minus 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 5.9 basis points
over the 1.0 pct August 15, 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka, LBBW & UBS
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euros when fungible
Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A12UGG2
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)