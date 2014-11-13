Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW US Capital
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20. 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.436
Yield 2.109 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1138357451
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.