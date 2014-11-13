Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW US Capital

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20. 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 2.109 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1138357451

