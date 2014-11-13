Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JP Morgan)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2016
Coupon 3 month euribor + 25 basis points
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 30 basis points
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings A3(Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
