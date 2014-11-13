Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Pirelli Tyre Spa (Pirelli)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 18,2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.4980

Reoffer yield 1.856

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 18,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, IMI & Societe Generale

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1139287350

