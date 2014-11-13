Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG (Aareal Bank)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Issue Yield 7.625 pct

Payment Date November 20,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1TNDK2

