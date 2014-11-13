BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Co for Construction and Rebuilding FY profit falls
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG (Aareal Bank)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Issue Yield 7.625 pct
Payment Date November 20,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1TNDK2
TOKYO, March 21 Demand for land to build hotels and shopping outlets stemming from a boom in tourism helped Japan's nationwide land prices edge up for two consecutive years, a government survey showed.
SEOUL, March 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0745 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 21 360.9 -185.6 -233 ^March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 1