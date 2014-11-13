BRIEF-JR Holding Feb. revenue at 264,589 zlotys, up 1 pct yoy
* Said on Monday that its Feb. revenue was 264,589 zlotys, up 1 pct year on year
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2018
Coupon 2.00 pct
Issue price 99.654
Reoffer price 99.654
Reoffer yield 2.078
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date December 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1140069045
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 90 million from EGP 80 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2mnKZMJ) Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago