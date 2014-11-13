Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower SAP SE (SAP)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2023
Coupon 1.250 pct
Issue price 99.4780
Reoffer price 99.4780
Reoffer yield 1.192
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN DE000A13SL26
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 basis points
ISIN DE000A13SL18
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 22, 2027
Coupon 1.193 pct
Issue price 99.2840
Reoffer price 99.2840
Reoffer yield 1.816
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN DE000A13SL34
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
