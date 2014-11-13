Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower SAP SE (SAP)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2023

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.4780

Reoffer price 99.4780

Reoffer yield 1.192

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN DE000A13SL26

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 30 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 30 basis points

ISIN DE000A13SL18

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 22, 2027

Coupon 1.193 pct

Issue price 99.2840

Reoffer price 99.2840

Reoffer yield 1.816

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN DE000A13SL34

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Barclays & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)