Fitch: Wharf's Low Leverage, Caution in China Support Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 21 (Fitch) The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (A-/Positive) low leverage and continued prudence in its China property development business support its rating, Fitch Ratings says. The company's net debt decreased 49% to HKD24bn following the disposal of its telecom business, Wharf T&T. As a result, leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to investment property value, fell to 7% in 2016 from 15% in 2015. Fitch expe