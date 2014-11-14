YANGON Nov 14 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Friday has position on the Keystone XL oil pipeline has not
changed, as the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives
prepared to vote to approve the project to transport oil from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Speaking at a news conference in Yangon, Myanmar, alongside
democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, Obama cited pending legal
action in Nebraska and said it was hard to evaluate the pipeline
proposal until the actual route was known.
The pipeline has been the subject of years of jousting
between supporters, who tout its job-creating potential, and
environmentalists, who say Canada's extraction of oil sands
would increase emissions linked to climate change.
Keystone XL requires presidential approval because it
crosses an international border. The White House has not made
clear whether Obama would use his veto to block the bill
currently before Congress, but he has threatened to veto
Keystone legislation in the past.