BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2021
Coupon 0.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.6 pct
Payment Date January 8, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB27D5
* FY net profit 30.1 million zlotys ($7.6 million) versus loss 2.6 million zlotys year ago
