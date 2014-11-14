Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 18, 2024

Coupon 6 month euribor flat

Issue price 100.2

Reoffer price 100.2

Discount Margin 6 month euribor - 2 basis points

Payment Date November 18,2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

Programme (DIP)

ISIN DE000NLB8EY2

