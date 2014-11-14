BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower China Singyes Solar Technologies
Holdings Limited
Guarantor Issuer's Non-PRC Restricted
Subsidiaries.
Issue Amount 560 million Renminbi
Maturity Date November 21, 2017
Coupon 7.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Reoffer yield 8 pct
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOC International, Standard Chartered
Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Guotai Junan
International and ICBC (Asia)
and Yuanta Securities (HK)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 10-1(M)
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1138581506
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
