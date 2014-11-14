Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2024

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.426

Yield 3.193 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps 240.1 basis points

August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNPP, CS, SG CIB &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN XS1140857316

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)