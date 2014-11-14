U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower JAB Holdings BV (JAB Holdings)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 24, 2021
Coupon 1.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.5980
Reoffer yield 1.561 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1ZSAF4
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.