Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower GELF Bond Issuer I SA

Guarantor GELF Management (Lux) S.A R.L

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.667

Spread 117 basis ponit

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps, equivalent to 112.99bp

over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, ING & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1140299048

